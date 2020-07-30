fbpx
Monroe County, NY deeds recorded July 17, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff July 30, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded July 17, 2020 60 NOT PROVIDED HUGHES, MARSHA E to CASSATA, AMY J et ano Property Address: 215 VOLLMER PARKWAY, HENRIETTA NY Liber: 12364 Page: 0376 Tax Account: 175.10-1-9 Full Sale Price: $1.00 14420 BOLLING, ED M to FALCO, KAZIMIR Property Address: 2288 REDMAN ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12364 Page: 0105 Tax Account: 028.01-1-4.1 Full Sale Price: ...

