fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded July 17, 2020

Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded July 17, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff July 30, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded July 17, 2020 81 NOT PROVIDED VERSTEEG, P DAVID Property Address: 1800 WEST  ROAD, SWEDEN NY Lender: FARM CREDIT EAST ACA Amount: $50,000.00 14420 DONNELLY, CHELSEA Property Address: 172 BARRY STREET, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $104,000.00 FALCO, KAZIMIR Property Address: 2288 REDMAN ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Lender: BOLLING, ED M Amount: $17,000.00 HARRADINE, JEFFREY J Property ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo