NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Part-time judge appointment: Opinion 20-11

By: Daily Record Staff July 30, 2020 0

New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics Part-time judge appointment Not-for-profit entity – Community development Opinion 20-11 Background: The inquiring town justice asks whether he may accept an appointment by the town board to serve on the board of a not-for-profit local development corporation, funded by tax revenue from the local power facility. The entity is designed to ...

