NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Part-time judge spouse’s employment: Opinion 19-162

By: Daily Record Staff July 30, 2020 0

New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics Part-time judge spouse’s employment Forest ranger – Tickets – Awards ceremony Opinion 19-162 Background: The inquiring part-time judge asks about his spouse’s employment as a forest ranger with law enforcement responsibilities. The judge’s spouse regularly issues tickets for violations to be heard in the judge’s court. The judge’s spouse has recently ...

