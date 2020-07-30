fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Second Circuit – Excessive force: Jones v. Treubig

Second Circuit – Excessive force: Jones v. Treubig

By: Daily Record Staff July 30, 2020 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Excessive force Qualified immunity – Second use of taser Jones v. Treubig 18-3775 Judges Cabranes, Bianco, and Reiss Background: The plaintiff commenced an action under 42 USC § 1983 that alleging that the defendant lieutenant and others used excessive force during the course of an arrest. The jury found that excessive force ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo