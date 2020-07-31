fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Covid19 Coverage / Legal Loop: Zoom court hearing tips from the Boston Bar Association

Legal Loop: Zoom court hearing tips from the Boston Bar Association

By: Nicole Black July 31, 2020 0

It’s the end of July 2020, and we’re months into the COVID-19 crisis with no end in sight. As surges occur across the country, working remotely has become commonplace for most members of the legal profession. Because of that, court appearances, hearings, and jury trials are also part of our newfound reality. As lawyers increasingly appear ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo