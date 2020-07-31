fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded June 16 – 17, 2020

Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded June 16 – 17, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff July 31, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Doing Business As Recorded June 16, 2020 DOING BUSINESS AS AMENDMENT LUMINANCE MENTAL HEALTH COUNSELING 14 GOLDENCHAIN COURT, PENFIELD NY 14526 - - BINGER, CARL RUPERT 14 GOLDENCHAIN COURT, PENFIELD NY 14526 - - DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE NO FEE PREMIER FLOORS 162 MARNE STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14609 - - MERCADO, EZEQUIEL 162 MARNE STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14609 ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo