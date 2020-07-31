fbpx
Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded July 20, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff July 31, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded July 20, 2020 130 NOT PROVIDED CHALLENGE ATHLETICS LLC & GRUNDMAN, JILLIAN F Property Address: 254 SANDORIS CIRCLE, IRONDEQUOIT NY Lender: CANANDAIGUA NATIONAL BANK AND TRUST COMPANY Amount: $113,100.00 DANIELE SPC LLC & DANIELE SPC LLC Property Address: 2750 MONROE AVENUE, BRIGHTON NY Lender: FRANCIS R PERTICONE LIVING TRUST Amount: $4,000,000.00 FRAZEE, RENEE Property Address: 69 MILES ...

