Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded June 16 – 17, 2020

Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded June 16 – 17, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff July 31, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded June 16, 2020 POWER OF ATTORNEY DIPALMA, RALPH Appoints: PERSI, MARY A FIGENSCHER, MARY A Appoints: FIGENSCHER, WILLIAM FRITZSCH, PATRICIA H Appoints: FREEMAN, HEIDI L HERBST, BARBARA C Appoints: HERBST, PATRICIA A MCPHALL, EDWALD G Appoints: MCPHALL, CALLIE L MCPHALL, SUZANNE H Appoints: MCPHALL, CALLIE L METZINGER, ALBERT F Appoints: LIFESPAN OF GREATER ROCHESTER INC NNPL TRUST SERIES 2012-1 Appoints: WESTCOR ...

