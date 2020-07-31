fbpx
NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Supervisory relationship with attorney spouse: Opinion 19-170

NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Supervisory relationship with attorney spouse: Opinion 19-170

By: Daily Record Staff July 31, 2020 0

New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics Supervisory relationship with attorney spouse Part-time judge – Private not-for-profit college – Multi-year grant-funded project Opinion 19-170 Background: The inquiring part-time judge is also a high-level administrator at a private not-for-profit college or university, where he heads the institutional planning department and serves as associate vice president of research and technology. ...

