Home / News / Tully Rinckey adds Title IX expert

Tully Rinckey adds Title IX expert

Schools facing Aug. 14 deadline for new regs

By: Bennett Loudon July 31, 2020 0

Attorney Ryan Thompson has joined Tully Rinckey PLLC as senior counsel and leader of the firm’s Title IX practice group just in time to help clients with new federal regulations that take effect Aug. 14. Thompson, who will work out of the firm’s Buffalo and New York City offices, previously served as the Title IX coordinator ...

