Home / News / $50,000 award for excessive force upheld

$50,000 award for excessive force upheld

Police officer also shot dog without justification

By: Bennett Loudon August 3, 2020 0

A federal judge has denied a motion to reconsider a verdict award of $50,000 against two Rochester police officers for using excessive force and killing a dog without justification. On Nov. 4, U.S. Magistrate Judge Jonathan W. Feldman issued a decision in the bench trial and found in favor of plaintiff Tina Cabisca on her state ...

