fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / News / Ginsburg waited 4 months to say her cancer had returned

Ginsburg waited 4 months to say her cancer had returned

By: The Associated Press MARK SHERMAN August 3, 2020 0

WASHINGTON — Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is perhaps the most forthcoming member of the Supreme Court when it comes to telling the public about her many health issues. But she waited more than four months to reveal that her cancer had returned and that she was undergoing chemotherapy. One big difference from her past battles with ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo