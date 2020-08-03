fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / News / Judge decries shooting that killed son, injured husband

Judge decries shooting that killed son, injured husband

By: The Associated Press August 3, 2020 0

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. — In her first public comments since a lawyer known for his misogynistic screeds shot and killed her son and seriously injured her husband at their home, a federal judge in New Jersey called for more privacy and protections for people in her field in the face of mounting cyberthreats. In a video ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo