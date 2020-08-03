fbpx
Monroe County, NY judgments recorded June 16 – 17, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff August 3, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Judgments Recorded June 16, 2020 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT BRADFORD, DERRICK 40 MALO COURT APARTMENT C, ROCHESTER NY 14612 Favor: CLEARWATER CREDIT COMPANY, LLC Attorney: ALOI, PAUL MICHAEL Amount: $12,902.96 DAVIS, MAUREEN 4824 MORROW HILL ROAD, CANANDAIGUA NY Favor: COUNTY OF MONROE Attorney: LYNCH, ANNA E Amount: $5,170.00 FAIRAND, CHRISTOPHER R 463 EILEEN DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14616 Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF ...

