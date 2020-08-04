fbpx
NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Former law partner: Opinion 20-07

By: Daily Record Staff August 4, 2020 0

New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics Former law partner Unpaid fees – Employed by department of social services Opinion 20-07 Background: The inquiring judge dissolved a legal partnership that he held with another attorney more than two years ago, but two personal injury cases from the former practice remain open. The judge and his former partner have ...

