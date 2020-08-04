fbpx
Second Circuit – Detention: United States v. Mattis, Rahman

By: Daily Record Staff August 4, 2020 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Detention Release pending trial – Presumption favoring detention United States v. Mattis, Rahman 20-1713 Judges Newman, Hall, and Lynch Background: The government appealed from an order granting the defendants release pending trial. The defendants were arrested following an incident where they threw Molotov cocktails into an unoccupied police vehicle and the other ...

