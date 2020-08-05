fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / News / EJC enters lawsuit against reducing publicly available housing data

EJC enters lawsuit against reducing publicly available housing data

Claims are that transparency is necessary to identify redlining

By: Velvet Spicer August 5, 2020 0

Empire Justice Center has joined a lawsuit against the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) to overturn a new rule that frees thousands of financial institutions from reporting data that is key to uncovering housing discrimination. The National Community Reinvestment Coalition and a group of community organizations represented by Public Citizen Litigation Group filed the lawsuit ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo