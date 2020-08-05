fbpx
Fourth Department – Preliminary injunction: Cangemi v. Yeager

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Preliminary injunction Likelihood of success – Trespass, harassment and Civil Rights Law § 52-a Cangemi v. Yeager CA 19-01224 Appealed from Supreme Court, Onondaga County Background: The parties have adjoining parcels of real property on a lake. The defendants have an easement pursuant to which they have a right-of-way over the ...

