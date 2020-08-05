fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / News / Girl Scouts sex-abuse claim included in NY civil case flurry

Girl Scouts sex-abuse claim included in NY civil case flurry

By: The Associated Press TOM HAYS August 5, 2020 0

NEW YORK — As a Girl Scout growing up in upstate New York, Alice Weiss-Russell says she lived with a dark secret: The husband of her troop leader was sexually abusing her in the bathroom of a church basement where scout meetings were held in the 1980s. Weiss-Russell has detailed her alleged ordeal in a new ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo