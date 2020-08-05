fbpx
Monroe County, NY deeds recorded July 23, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff August 5, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded July 23, 2020 58 NOT PROVIDED ALFIERI, ANGELO J to ALFIERI, MARK D Property Address: 380 RAINES PARK, ROCHESTER NY Liber: 12366 Page: 0602 Tax Account: 090.59-1-1 Full Sale Price: $1.00 ONDERDONK, ERIC to FARRANCE, BRIAN Property Address: Liber: 12366 Page: 0679 Tax Account: Full Sale Price: $42,000.00 14420 JRTC PROPERTIES INC to 6555 FOURTH SECTION ROAD BROCKPORT LLC Property ...

