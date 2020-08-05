fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded June 18-19, 2020

Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded June 18-19, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff August 5, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Doing Business As Recorded June 18, 2020 DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE B&B HVAC 186 DORSEY ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14616 MONROE NICHOLLS, WILLIAM D & SHULENBURG, BRIAN S BLUE PEAK 772 ATLANTIC AVE, ROCHESTER NY 14609 MONROE HAEFNER CPA 3 MILLWOOD COURT, PITTSFORD NY 14534 - - HAEFNER, JAMES C 3 MILLWOOD COURT, PITTSFORD NY 14534 - - I COMFORT ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo