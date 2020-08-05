fbpx
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY judgments recorded June 17, 2020

Monroe County, NY judgments recorded June 17, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff August 5, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Judgments Recorded June 17, 2020 JUDGMENT SATISFIED, OTHER COURT SANDY, MICHAEL Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE SCHUSTER, KIMBERLY Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE SCOTT, DESHAWN Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE SCOTT-GAMBLE, ERNEST L JR Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE SEEGLER, TIMOTHY C Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE SIMS, ELIJAH D Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE SITZER, ...

