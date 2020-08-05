fbpx
Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded July 23, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff August 5, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded July 23, 2020 81 NOT PROVIDED BRIGHTON BRANCH LLC Property Address: 1615 MONROE AVENUE, BRIGHTON NY Lender: BANK OF CASTILE Amount: $397,305.00 14420 BELL, LAURA A & BELL, SAMUEL J Property Address: 1330 DRAKE ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Lender: KEYBANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION Amount: $50,030.00 MCCULLOUGH, FRED J & MCCULLOUGH, JILL A Property Address: 276 CAMPBELL ROAD, BROCKPORT NY ...

