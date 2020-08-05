fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded June 18-19, 2020

Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded June 18-19, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff August 5, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded June 18, 2020 POWER OF ATTORNEY BAGG, BEVERLY R Appoints: PERRY, NANCY L BROWN, KIMBERLY K Appoints: BROWN, LYLE EDWARD BROWN, LYLE EDWARD Appoints: BROWN, KIMBERLY K CIT LOAN CORPORATION Appoints: CALIBER HOME LOANS INC CRUZ, OCTAVIO Appoints: CRUZ, WANDA ELIZON MASTER PARTICIPATION TRUST I Appoints: ELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLC ENNIS, TYLER J Appoints: ENNIS, DAVID HESS, PATRICIA A Appoints: HESS, ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo