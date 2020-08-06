fbpx
Alloco buys Ellison Heights Apartments from Morgan

By: Kevin Oklobzija August 6, 2020 0

Ellison Heights Apartments, a higher-end living community in Penfield, has undergone a change of ownership. Joe Alloco, president of Brighton-based Alloco Real Estate Management, said he has bought the apartment community from Robert Morgan. The transaction, with a purchase price of $33.5 million, was recorded with the Monroe County Clerk on Tuesday. Ellison Heights was built in 2018 and ...

