fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / News / New trial granted in contraband case

New trial granted in contraband case

Prospective juror should have been excused

By: Bennett Loudon August 6, 2020 0

A man convicted of promoting prison contraband will get a new trial because the judge improperly denied a challenge for cause of a prospective juror. The defendant, Jaquan Cobb, was convicted in Cayuga County Court in June 2017 of first-degree promoting prison contraband before Judge Mark H. Fandrich. In a decision released last month, the Appellate Division ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo