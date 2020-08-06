fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Second Circuit – Consumer class action: Berni v. Barilla S.p.A., et al. v. Schulman

Second Circuit – Consumer class action: Berni v. Barilla S.p.A., et al. v. Schulman

By: Daily Record Staff August 6, 2020 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Consumer class action Past purchaser – injunctive relief – Class certification Berni v. Barilla S.p.A., et al. v. Schulman 19-1921-cv Judges Kearse, Cabranes, and Sack Background: At issue is whether a group of past purchasers of a product obtain certification as a class under FRCP 23(b)(2). The objector-appellant, who is a member ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo