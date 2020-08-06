fbpx
Home / News / ‘See you in court’: ACLU files nearly 400 cases versus Trump

By: The Associated Press DAVID CRARY August 6, 2020 0

NEW YORK — The day after Donald Trump's election in November 2016, the American Civil Liberties Union posted a message to him on its website: "See you in court." As president, Trump hasn't personally squared off against the ACLU from the witness stand, but the broader warning has been borne out. As of this week, the ...

