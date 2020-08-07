fbpx
Cuomo clears New York schools statewide to open, carefully

By: The Associated Press MARINA VILLENEUVE August 7, 2020 0

ALBANY — New York's governor said Friday that he would allow children statewide to return to classrooms for the start of the new school year, citing the state's success in battling the coronavirus pandemic. The announcement by Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo clears the way for schools to offer at least some days of in-person classes, alongside ...

