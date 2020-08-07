Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded June 22 – 23, 2020

fbpx
By: Daily Record Staff August 7, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Doing Business As Recorded DOING BUSINESS AS AMENDMENT ITTY BITTIES DAYCARE 442 CLAY AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14613 - - WASHINGTON, SHATARA L 442 CLAY AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14613 - - DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE NO FEE MANZELLA PROPERTY MAINTENANCE 3 FALLWOOD TERRACE, HILTON NY 14468 - - MANZELLA, GARY CHARLES 3 FALLWOOD TERRACE, HILTON NY 14468 - - DOING ...

