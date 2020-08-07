fbpx
Monroe County, NY judgments recorded June 22, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff August 7, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Judgments Recorded June 22, 2020 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT BLOSSOM HEALTH CARE CENTER, INC. et al 989 BLOSSOM ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14610 Favor: ROCHESTER GAS AND ELECTRIC CORPORATION Attorney: LEVIN, ROBERT MARK Amount: $701,067.76 BLOSSOM HEALTH CARE CENTER, INC. et al NA, NY Favor: ROCHESTER GAS AND ELECTRIC CORPORATION Attorney: LEVIN, ROBERT MARK Amount: $701,067.76 BLOSSOM HEALTH CARE CENTER, INC. et ...

