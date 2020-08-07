fbpx
Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded June 22, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff August 7, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Liens Filed Recorded June 22, 2020 LIEN RELEASE BARR, GARLAND Favor: MONROE COUNTY SOCIAL SERVICES DISTRICT LEE, JONNA Favor: MONROE COUNTY SOCIAL SERVICES DISTRICT SOLES, ARIANNA Favor: MONROE COUNTY SOCIAL SERVICES DISTRICT LIEN SATISFIED KANE, JENNIFER Favor: KIMBERLY CONDOMINIUM BOARD OF MANAGERS 132 AUTUMN WAY, ROCHESTER NY ROCGRP1 LLC Favor: GALLAGHER PROPERTY MANAGEMENT LLC 521 CLIFFORD AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14621

