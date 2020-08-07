fbpx
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded July 27, 2020

Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded July 27, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff August 7, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded July 27, 2020 157 NOT PROVIDED STEVENS, KEN Property Address: 4 RIDGEFIELD DRIVE, RIGA NY Lender: BALLA HOLDINGS LLC Amount: $60,000.00 14420 DEPASQUALE, DANIEL Property Address: 24 KIMBERLIN DRIVE, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Lender: FINGER LAKES FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $5,000.00 DRINKWATER, GLENN G Property Address: 29  HILL ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Lender: ADVANTAGE FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $70,000.00 RADEMACHER, KEVIN J Property ...

