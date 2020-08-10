fbpx
Judge steps down because of Alzheimer’s

By: Daily Record Staff August 10, 2020 0

A state Supreme Court Justice in Brooklyn has agreed to step down because she has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease. The New York State Commission on Judicial Conduct announced that Justice ShawnDya L. Simpson will leave office as the result of a proceeding initiated by the Commission because she has Alzheimer’s. Simpson also agreed never to seek ...

