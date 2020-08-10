fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / News / McDonald’s sues ousted CEO, alleging employee relationships

McDonald’s sues ousted CEO, alleging employee relationships

By: The Associated Press DEE-ANN DURBIN August 10, 2020 0

McDonald's says it's suing Stephen Easterbrook, the CEO it ousted last year over an inappropriate relationship with an employee, alleging Monday that he covered up relationships with three other employees and destroyed evidence. The company now wants to reclaim millions of dollars in compensation paid to Easterbrook. "McDonald's does not tolerate behavior from employees that does not ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo