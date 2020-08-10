fbpx
Monroe County, NY judgments recorded June 23, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff August 10, 2020

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Judgments Recorded June 23, 2020 JUDGMENT SATISFIED, ROCHESTER CITY COURT COURT AMEDEO, ALEXIS A Favor: CAPITAL ONE BANK USA N.A BALDERSTON, MICHAEL J et ano Favor: CAPITAL ONE BANK BARSELL, BROOKE Favor: CAPITAL ONE BANK USA N.A BRINKLEY, JACQUELINE Favor: MIDLAND FUNDING LLC BULK, MARY et al Favor: EMPIRE PORTFOLIOS INC DETOMASO, VINCE et ano Favor: CAPITAL ONE BANK USA NA DIAZ, ...

