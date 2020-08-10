fbpx
Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded June 23, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff August 10, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Liens Filed Recorded June 23, 2020 LIEN RELEASE HILTON COMMUNITY CHILDCARE INC Favor: USA/IRS 59 HENRY STREET, HILTON NY 14468 LIPKA, CHRISTINE E Favor: USA/IRS 17 TIBBLES LANE, ROCHESTER NY 14624 NIAGARA MOHAWK POWER CORP/NATIONAL GRID Favor: PEOPLE READY INC 760 WASHINGTON STREET, OGDEN NY

