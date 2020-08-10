fbpx
Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded July 28, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff August 10, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded July 28, 2020 139 NOT PROVIDED BATHGATE, CHRISTINA T & BATHGATE, JAMES R Property Address: 19 KIMBERLY ROAD, PITTSFORD NY Lender: EVANS BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION Amount: $98,000.00 MARSAW, ELIZABETH & MARSAW, ELIZABETH M Property Address: 60 OLDE TAVERN CIRCLE, GREECE NY Lender: MIDFIRST BANK Amount: $2,370.83 SPYCHALSKI, BRIAN Property Address: 1288 BAY SHORE BOULEVARD, IRONDEQUOIT NY Lender: BYLINE ...

