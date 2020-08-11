fbpx
Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded July 29, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff August 11, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded July 29, 2020 122 14420 KELLY, THOMAS Property Address: 29 UNION STREET, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $78,551.00 MENGE, DAVID H Property Address: 315 ROOT ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $105,000.00 14428 NOLE, STEVEN J & NOLE, TARYN A Property Address: 164 ARCHER ROAD, CHURCHVILLE NY 14428 Lender: ...

