NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Part-time judge: Opinion 20-30

By: Daily Record Staff August 11, 2020 0

New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics Part-time judge Concurrently employed – Business agent – Advocacy Opinion 20-30 Background: A full-time business agent for a correction officers’ union has become a part-time judge. His role as a business agent requires advocating for members of the union on many fronts, encompassing the department of corrections, labor relations, the governor’s ...

