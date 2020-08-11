fbpx
Texas court holds jury trial in traffic crime case over Zoom

By: The Associated Press JAKE BLEIBERG August 11, 2020 0

DALLAS — A Texas court has launched what the state says is the nation's first virtual jury trial in a criminal case. The case began Tuesday morning, with potential jurors popping onto the screen in a virtual Travis County courtroom before being separated out to complete surveys and receive training on how to use Zoom. The misdemeanor ...

