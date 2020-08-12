fbpx
Monroe County, NY judgments recorded June 23-25, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff August 12, 2020

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Judgments Recorded June 23, 2020 TRANSCRIPT OF JUDGMENT, ROCHESTER CITY COURT COURT DELGADO, CARMEN 220 ONEIDA STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14621 Favor: PORTFOLIO RECOVERY ASSOCIATES LLC Attorney: PORTFOLIO RECOVERY ASSOCIATES LLC Amount: $4,897.85 ENCINA, MELISSA et ano 165 COLWICK ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14624 Favor: MIDLAND FUNDING LLC Attorney: PRESSLER FELT AND WARSHAW LLP Amount: $4,737.00 KIDD, LORETTA et ano 155 JEROLD STREET, ...

