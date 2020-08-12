fbpx
Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded June 25, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff August 12, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Liens Filed Recorded LIEN RELEASE GRAY, PHILIP M Favor: GREECE TOWN OF 488 CHURCHILL DRIVE, GREECE NY 14626 HUURMAN, JUDITH L Favor: RIDGE MEADOWS HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION INC SHANNON, MICHAEL Favor: GREECE TOWN OF 235 BUCK HILL ROAD, GREECE NY 14626 US BANK TRUST Favor: GREECE TOWN OF 140 LEDGEWOOD DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14615 MECHANICS LIEN 399 EAST AVENUE LLC Favor: CAREY LAKE CONSTRUCTION ...

