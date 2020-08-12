fbpx
Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded June 24-25, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff August 12, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded June 24, 2020 POWER OF ATTORNEY ARMITAGE, MARILYN D Appoints: ARMITAGE, CLAYTON EINHORN, PINCHUS Appoints: TRANELLI, STEVEN J EINHORN, PINCHUS Appoints: TRANELLI, STEVEN J JPMORGAN CHASE BANK NA Appoints: NATIONWIDE TITLE CLEARING INC MATHEWS-LEUBNER, RUTH S Appoints: LEUBNER, EAPEN I WEEDEN, THEODORE J SR Appoints: ZIFFER, JUDITH M Powers of Attorney Recorded June 25, 2020 POWER OF ATTORNEY CAFFO, BARBARA G Appoints: ...

