Farm worker lawsuit settled

Both sides agree to ‘fair, reasonable, and adequate’ amount

By: Bennett Loudon August 13, 2020 0

A lawsuit claiming the owner of a Wayne County farm did not pay a worker as required by state and federal law has been settled for $15,000. The defendants in the case are Smith Family Farms LLC, Smith Family Acres LLC, owner Stephen Smith and operations manager Stephen Britt. Plaintiff Robert Mein and the defendants filed a ...

