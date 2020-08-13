fbpx
Home / News / Man guilty in terror plot to be released from prison

Man guilty in terror plot to be released from prison

ALANNA DURKIN RICHER

By: The Associated Press August 13, 2020 0

BOSTON — A Rhode Island man sentenced to 15 years in prison for participating in a plot to behead a blogger on behalf of the Islamic State group will be released early because of the coronavirus pandemic, a federal judge has ruled. The judge ordered Nicholas Rovinski's release this week after his lawyers argued that Rovinski's ...

