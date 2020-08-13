fbpx
Monroe County, NY deeds recorded July 31, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff August 13, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded July 31, 2020 101 14420 BAILEY, TERANCE et ano to WALKER, TRACEY Property Address: 26 ST KATHERINE WAY, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12370 Page: 0174 Tax Account: 054.14-1-32.2 Full Sale Price: $1.00 DICKINSON, MELISA J et ano to DICKINSON, BRIAN K et ano Property Address: 46 MAXON STREET, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12370 Page: 0410 Tax ...

