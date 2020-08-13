fbpx
Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded June 26, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff August 13, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Doing Business As Recorded June 26, 2020 DOING BUSINESS AS AMENDMENT YOU AND ME SAFE HAVEN 33 OAKBRIDGE WAY, ROCHESTER NY 14612 JUDKINS, RENEE 33 OAKBRIDGE WAY, NY DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE 495 YUMMY YUMMY CHINESE RESTRAURANT 495 LYELL AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14606 - - OUYANG, ZONG XING 345 MEIGS STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14607 - - DIJ CONSULTING 35 SPARTAN ...

