Monroe County, NY judgments recorded June 26, 2020

Monroe County, NY judgments recorded June 26, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff August 13, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Judgments Recorded June 26, 2020 JUDGMENT SATISFIED, OTHER COURT CURRY, CARMEN et ano Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE DIXON, DONALD Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE ELLIOTT, YOLANDIA Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE EVANS, CHRISTOPHER Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE EVANS, CHRISTOPHER Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE FERREIRA, DELSO D JR Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE FIGUEROA, ...

